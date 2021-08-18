DU admissions 2021: Over 3.18 lakh candidates register on admission portal

Over 3.18 lakh candidates have registered on the Delhi University portal for admission to various courses, according to data shared by the university. The university commenced the registration process for undergraduate courses on August 2 and it will continue till August 31.

According to the data, 3,18,158 aspirants have registered on the admission portal till now, of whom 1,47,435 have completed the payment.

The maximum number of applicants are from CBSE at 1,21,796, followed by ISC (4,817), Haryana (4,723), Uttar Pradesh (2,984). The lowest number of applicants are from the Himachal Pradesh board at 335.

Among those who have made the payment, the number of male applicants is 65,507 and female applicants 82,155.

The highest number of applicants are from Delhi-NCR at 20,398 while the lowest number is from Cuttack and Shillong at 10 applications each.

The university has received 8,333 applications under extracurricular activities category and 5,187 under sports. Like last year, the admissions to these categories will be held on the basis of certificates. The university is not holding trials owing to the coronavirus situation.

According to the data, 1,37,084 applicants have started the registration process for postgraduate courses. Nearly 73,917 completed forms have been submitted, while 20,590 forms are incomplete.