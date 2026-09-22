Over 20,000 e-mails flood Govt panel’s inbox on MPSC improvement, fixed exam schedule

The Examination Reform Committee formed by the state government to improve the functioning of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has received more than 20,000 emails, with suggestions on maintaining transparency in checking papers, a fixed calendar of exams, and results.

The Committee chairperson, V Radha, has said that they would consider standard operating procedures (SOPs) for conducting various competitive exams and distribution of question papers, as well as clear norms for the normalisation of marks.

She said the reforms are being suggested by candidates preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam.

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”We have received over 20,000 emails. The aspirants are raising multiple issues regarding the pattern of the examination papers. They want questions to be of better quality and fixed answers. They want transparency in checking the papers, timely results and selection of candidates,” Radha added.