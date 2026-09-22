Over 20,000 e-mails flood Govt panel’s inbox on MPSC improvement, fixed exam schedule

The Examination Reform Committee formed by the state government to improve the functioning of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has received more than 20,000 emails, with suggestions on maintaining transparency in checking papers, a fixed calendar of exams, and results.
The Committee chairperson, V Radha, has said that they would consider standard operating procedures (SOPs) for conducting various competitive exams and distribution of question papers, as well as clear norms for the normalisation of marks.
She said the reforms are being suggested by candidates preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam.
”We have received over 20,000 emails. The aspirants are raising multiple issues regarding the pattern of the examination papers. They want questions to be of better quality and fixed answers. They want transparency in checking the papers, timely results and selection of candidates,” Radha added.
Additionally, the panel would also review the procedure that would be followed after an examination gets cancelled, along with norms to protect the interests of candidates who have already been selected.
The committee members, including state DGP Sadanand Date, Animal Husbandry Department Secretary N. Ramaswamy and Nasik Divisional Commissioner Pravin Gedam, heard suggestions by MPSC aspirants in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
“A fixed calendar for preliminary and main examinations and interviews was among the major demands raised by aspirants. The high-level task force constituted to improve the recruitment examination system will recommend measures to make the process transparent, credible, quality-oriented and time-bound,” V Radha told reporters.
She said the committee has visited cities like Amravati, Pune and Nagpur, interacted with more than 1,750 people and heard their suggestions. “The aspirants have also demanded the strengthening of the communication system,” she added.
“They suggested an official source of information about exams. They demanded that the pattern of question papers not be changed without intimation and an official spokesperson for MPSC,” she said.
The aspirants also sought a minimum number of posts to be released through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) every year and an audit system be introduced. They raised various concerns about examinations conducted by different departments. These issues will be addressed to the secretaries of the concerned departments, Radha said.
She said: “The task force will also roll out measures to prevent paper leaks and other malpractices involved in both online and offline examinations. It will study examination systems followed by other states and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)”.
Nashik Divisional Commissioner and committee member Pravin Gedam said the aspirants had also raised concerns about examination centres.
“The aspirants suggested that examination centres should have an SOP and provide uniform facilities at every centre. The students made detailed suggestions regarding computer-based and offline examinations, objective and descriptive papers, examination-centre facilities, waiting lists, audits and evaluation procedures,” Gedam said.
Member-Secretary of the task force, N. Ramaswamy, added that the eligibility criteria for candidates, minimum standards at examination centres, selection and training of invigilators, quality of question papers, and security of the examination process also required particular attention.
DGP Date said that all suggestions received from students were being documented and would be considered while preparing the recommendations.
As stated by the chairperson, the committee’s divisional tour is expected to be completed by September 30, after which the report will be prepared within three months. The report will include inputs from students, parents and experts and recommended measures to make the recruitment examination system more transparent, efficient, credible and candidate-friendly.
(With inputs from PTI)