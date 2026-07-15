Over 2,000 register in Delhi University’s ‘Science of Happiness’ course over two years

The University of Delhi offers admission to a wide range of undergraduate programmes across its affiliated colleges and departments (Representative Image/AI)

More than 2,000 students have enrolled in the University of Delhi’s “Science of Happiness” course since its launch two years ago, with the value-added course now being offered by 17 colleges and one university department, officials said on Wednesday.

The progress of the course was reviewed at a meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, where principals and representatives from participating colleges shared their experiences of implementing the programme.

Expressing satisfaction over the response to the course, Singh said happiness is life’s greatest achievement and could be attained by thinking positively about others and performing good deeds.

“The world is a wonderful place; if you do good, good things will happen,” the vice chancellor said.