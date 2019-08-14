Over 20% engineering seats in Jadavpur University go vacant

Over 20 per cent of engineering seats in the prestigious Jadavpur University remained vacant after closure of the admission process on August 6. According to official data, out of the 1,273 seats offered by the varsity, 261 seats are not filled.

Among all courses, maximum seats remain vacant in mechanical engineering at 29, followed by civil engineering at 28. According to data available on the varsity’s website, 13 seats are vacant in the architecture course, chemical engineering – 21, computer science and engineering – 16, construction engineering – 16, electrical engineering – 27, electronic and tele communication engineering – 11, food tech and biochemical engineering – 8, information technology – 22, instrumentation and electronics – 14, metallurgical engineering – 7, pharmacy – 12, power engineering – 13, printing engineering – 10, production engineering – 14.

After the three-phase counselling ended on July 20, there were no takers for 197 seats, which rose to 261 after closure of the admission process. “Several candidates, who had locked the seats during the counselling process, did not turn up for admission,” explained engineering department head Chiranjib Bhattacharjee.

The varsity will conduct a decentralised counselling process on August 16, 18 and 19 respectively in an aim to fill the vacant seats.

Starting this year, the university has reserved 90 per cent seats for state students, though reportedly, the varsity has lost its charm due to the “politicisation” of institutes. Professor Bhattacharjee agreed that student politics, which lead to unrest on campus, is a major factor in losing favour among students.

Nandini Mukhopadhyay, from the Computer Science & Engineering department remarked, “Students tend to opt more for national institutes than state varsities. The reduced turnout is due to the counselling process of the JEE Main, which is still going on.”

Commented a professor from the Electrical Engineering department, “Five years ago, it was the dream for students to study in the prestigious Jadavpur University. This year, due to the politicisation of the varsity, only students ranking between 10,000 to 12,000 were called for the admission process.”

The Electrical Engineering department, which has 27 seats vacant, witnessed the highest fall this year. “There are fewer jobs in core engineering streams like electrical, mechanical and chemical. Students prefer to take up computer science and information technology over electrical or mechanical,” informed the professor.

“The lack of heavy industries coming up in Bengal, and closure of existing industries can be a reason for the lack of interest in core engineering streams. The trend is seen across the country, with renowned state varsities like Anna University not able to fill up seats in the engineering streams,” the professor pointed out.

Bhattacharjee, while stating that they would scrutinise recent developments, added that there is no complaint regarding the curriculum structure of the engineering department.

There are overall 32,700 seats on offer in various engineering colleges in West Bengal. This year, a total of 22,175 seats remain vacant, as compared to 16,000 last year, according to the registrar office of WBJEEB.

Out of 14 lakh engineering seats available across the country, only 10 lakh students take admission, revealed AICTE chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe recently. “A committee, formed last year to draft a plan on engineering education, found that the number of seats available outnumber the demand,” Sahasrabudhe told indianexpress.com.