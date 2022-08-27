Over 2 lakh seats vacant after third round of admission for FYJC

AFTER THE completion of the third round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the First Year Junior College (FYJC = Class XI) of the 3.7 lakh seats over 2 lakh is lying vacant.

Of these, over 1.4 lakh seats will open for the special round of admission, which will be the last CAP round.

The rest of the seats are for quota admissions, including those under in-house, minority or management quotas.

The trend of lesser number of candidates confirming the admission to allotted seats continued in the third round as well. A total of 50,769 candidates were allotted seats, however, only 18,942 confirmed admissions.

A total of 28,272 candidates did not report to allotted seats of which 4,257 candidates were those, who were allotted seats in their first preferred college and yet refused admissions.

In the second round, out of 69,691 candidates who were allotted seats only 24,146 confirmed admissions whereas in the first round of the total 1,39,651 allotments only 67,963 confirmed admissions.

“Along with CAP rounds, quota admissions are going on simultaneously at individual college levels. Some candidates confirm admission to preferred colleges through this process,” explained an official from the office of the Deputy Director of Education, Mumbai that conducts the online CAP admissions for FYJC.

As the special round process has commenced with the beginning of applications, candidates are urged to fill college preferences carefully to get a seat in their desired college, based on merit.

“This will be their last chance to seek admission based on merit after completion of the special round. First come first served (FCFS) round will start, which will be at individual colleges,” explained the official.

According to the total applications for the CAP, a total of 1,08,596 candidates are not yet admitted to any junior college. “Even as some of them may have taken admission on quota seats, there is a significant number, who would be hoping to get a seat in this special round,” added the official.

A total of 47,192 admissions are confirmed under quota seats till Friday.