Over 2.19 lakh candidates register for UGC NET, Joint CSIR; applications open till October 28

As many as 2.19 lakh candidates have already registered for the forthcoming University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) and Joint Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) December 2026 examinations, according to the latest update shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on X.
As per the announcement, a total of 1,86,301 candidates have registered for the UGC NET December 2026 session, while 32,660 candidates have submitted their applications for the Joint CSIR NET December 2026 exam. Combining the registration for both the examinations, NTA has so far received 2,18,961 registrations.
With the application window for both UGC NET and Joint CSIR NET open till October 28 and November 5, respectively, NTA has advised candidates to complete their applications on time to avoid delays.
Candidates who are yet to apply can visit the official exam portals, ugcnet.nta.nic.in for UGC NET and csirnet.nta.nic.in for CSIR NET, and submit their forms by paying the prescribed application amount.
Around 2.19 Lakh Aspirants Have Registered! Are You In?
Registrations for UGC-NET and Joint CSIR-UGC NET (December 2026) are in full swing:
Current Registration:
UGC-NET: 1,86,301
Joint CSIR-UGC NET: 32,660
Complete your application early to avoid delays.
Need Help with Your Application?
UGC-NET Helpdesk: ugcnet@nta.ac.in
CSIR-NET Helpdesk: csirnet@nta.ac.in
Helpline Numbers: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700
Visit: https://t.co/n31bnScKzT
https://t.co/w2ItqQo1ZO
https://t.co/qjlxb2UR60
#NTA #UGCNET #CSIRNET #NTAUpdate #UGCNET2026 #NTAExams #CSIRUGCNET #UGCNETDecember2026
— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) October 22, 2026
The UGC NET will be carried out by NTA from December 14 to December 19 offline, in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam is held twice annually to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes.
The Joint CSIR NET 2026 will be conducted by NTA on December 9, 22 and 27 at various exam centres across India in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and then 3 pm to 6 pm.
This exam is conducted for candidates seeking eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship and Lectureship or Assistant Professor positions in science subjects, including Chemical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences.
NTA will announce the date for the release of city intimation slip and admit cards for both the exams in due course. Candidates appearing for either of the examinations are required to check the official website for more information on eligibility requirements and application details before submitting their forms.