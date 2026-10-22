Over 2.19 lakh candidates register for UGC NET, Joint CSIR; applications open till October 28

As many as 2.19 lakh candidates have already registered for the forthcoming University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) and Joint Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) December 2026 examinations, according to the latest update shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on X.

As per the announcement, a total of 1,86,301 candidates have registered for the UGC NET December 2026 session, while 32,660 candidates have submitted their applications for the Joint CSIR NET December 2026 exam. Combining the registration for both the examinations, NTA has so far received 2,18,961 registrations.

With the application window for both UGC NET and Joint CSIR NET open till October 28 and November 5, respectively, NTA has advised candidates to complete their applications on time to avoid delays.