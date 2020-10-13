Over 19000 apply on day 1 of DU admissions despite high cut-offs

Students outside a collage on the first day of admission at Delhi University. (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi University received over 19,000 applications on the first day of its completely-online admission process on Monday for undergraduate courses, an official said. Officials said they faced difficulties in verifying documents and it took time for them to get into the groove.

As many as 19,086 aspirants applied for the 70,000 seats on offer for undergraduate courses. Out of these, 1,628 applications were approved, while 920 students have made the payment, according to university officials. The admission process is being held completely online this year amid the coronavirus pandemic and the university has advised students not to visit colleges in person.

Read | Top courses available for students who scored in 80s and below

Shobha Bagai, dean (admissions), said the admission process started at 10 am. She said there were admission branch officials, grievance redressal officials and nodal officers for each college to assist students in the admission process.

The official said the guidelines to complete the admission process and calculate the best-of-four marks had been uploaded on the website and there was an online calculator to help students calculate whether their best-of-four marks meet the cut-off criteria of the respective college.

The university had announced its first cut-off list on Saturday, with the Lady Shri Ram College pegging the cut-offs for three honours courses at 100 per cent.

Read | Delhi University admissions begin: How to select course, college

In a related development, the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has established college-wise helpline numbers to address the admission-related queries and help the DU aspirants navigate the admission process with ease.

Offline help-desks have also been installed at the North Campus to address the admission-related queries of students visiting the campus in a timely and effective manner.

DU aspirants can either call on +911127662725, WhatsApp on 9818459062 or send a mail to admissions.du2020@gmail.com and receive immediate assistance from the ABVP regarding any admission related query, the outfit said.

Over 3.54 lakh applicants had applied to the university for gaining admission to nearly 70,000 seats available for undergraduate courses in DU.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.