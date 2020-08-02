Over 186% rise in female students’ enrollment at IIM-Kashipur

IIM Kashipur campus (Source: official website) IIM Kashipur campus (Source: official website)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur has inducted 285 students into the 10th batch of its flagship MBA programme and 54 students into the first batch of the MBA Analytics programme. The new cohort of students of MBA Analytics will surely be credited with many firsts, inducting 54 per cent of female students, in its very first batch of 54 students, first time the majority of students being female in any batch of IIM Kashipur. Classes for both the courses started online this year due to the pandemic. The classes began on July 31.

This is a growth rate of 186 per cent from the last batch. The new batch has a healthy representation of female students from 20 states/UTs of the country. To promote gender diversity, IIM-Kashipur continued with its initiative of sanctioning 15 supernumerary seats for female students.

The current batch, claims the IIM, is the most academically diverse till date. Not only in terms of gender, but this batch also has a high number of non-engineers, as opposed to the usual trend of engineers claiming most of the MBA seats at the premier institutes. This year, 45 per cent of the total batch is from non-engineering disciplines such as humanities, science, commerce, management studies, architecture, hotel and tourism management, as per the data provided by the IIM. In the MBA Analytics batch with 26 per cent of students coming from various backgrounds such as commerce, architecture, science, etc.

With students from 24 states/UTs, the batches of both the programmes will also be culturally diverse ones with representation from all corners of the country which will bring in rich cultural and geographical diversity to the campus. It is important to note that despite being situated in the hilly state of Uttarakhand, IIM Kashipur has attracted more than 23 per cent of students from the southern parts of India.

“The financial empowerment of women boosts the economic growth of the nation as a whole. Women managers tend to possess skills like empathy, effective communication, creativity which are extremely important in the corporate world. IIM-Kashipur is committed towards the goal of inclusiveness and maintained that the true measure of gender diversity depends not only on gender alone but also on the approach towards inclusivity and diversity,” the IIM said in an official release.

