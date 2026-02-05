Over 17,000 faculty appointments made since 2022; Centre flags ongoing faculty vacancies

On the issue of ad-hoc, contractual and guest faculty, the government clarified that such appointments are made only as short-term, stop-gap arrangements to meet immediate academic requirements (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/ representative)

Despite a sustained “mission mode” recruitment drive, faculty vacancies continue across Central Universities, IITs, NITs, IIMs and other centrally funded higher education institutions, the Ministry of Education informed Parliament on Tuesday. Responding to unstarred questions in the Rajya Sabha, the Ministry said that while thousands of posts have been filled in recent years, the process of recruitment remains ongoing due to the continuous nature of vacancies.

In a written reply, the Minister of State for Education Dr Sukanta Majumdar said that Centrally Funded Higher Educational Institutions (CFHEIs), including Central Universities, IITs, NITs and IIMs, are autonomous bodies and carry out faculty recruitment independently in accordance with their respective Acts and regulations. Vacancies arise regularly due to retirements, promotions, resignations, expansion of institutions and an increase in student intake, he noted.