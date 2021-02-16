Over 16.8 lakh to appear for Bihar Board Class 10 exam

Bihar Board 10th exams 2021: A total of 16.8 lakh candidates have registered to appear for class 10 exam. As per Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), the boys enrollment this year is 8,46,663 while 8,37,803 girl students have registered.

The matric exam will be continued till February 24, and a total of 1,525 exam centres are arranged across 38 districts in the state. The candidates will be allowed to appear in the exam centre wearing shoes and socks, and they need to enter their respective exam hall 10 minutes before the commencement of paper, the BSEB in its guidelines mentioned.

The board will take every precautions to ensure cheating-free exams. Every exam centre will have CCTV cameras, one videographer will be appointed, section 144 within a 100-metre radius of the exam centre, among several other measures.

The students also have to follow the mandatory Covid-19 guidelines and social distancing norms. It is mandatory for candidates to bring masks and sanitisers to the exam hall.

Meanwhile, the intermediate exams for 13.5 lakh students was concluded on February 13, and the result is likely to be announced next month. “The evaluation process will take some time, but can be faster than last year as the pandemic phase is almost over. There was a little trouble last year due to lockdown restrictions, but the board announced the class 12 result in record 40 days (March 24),” a BSEB official mentioned.