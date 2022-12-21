scorecardresearch
ISB Placements 2023: Over 1500 offers made, most from consulting sector

International job offers also showed a sign of recovery post the pandemic with 36 international offers being made this year. 

More than 14 per cent of the overall offers came from companies that offer leadership/general management roles in various functions.

A total of 222 recruiting companies made 1578 offers at the recently concluded placements for the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) Class of 2023 at the Indian School of Business (ISB). 

As per the institute, 73 per cent of those placed were able to shift functions while 79 per cent moved to a new sector, thereby making meaningful moves towards building careers of their choice. 

IIT Kanpur Placements 2022: 1128 students hired in phase 1; 57% increase in international offers

More than 14 per cent of the overall offers came from companies that offer leadership/general management roles in various functions. This year saw 30 first-time recruiters on campus. As many as 36 per cent of the PGP Class of 2023 are women, a proportion that is among the highest in leading business schools in this part of the world. 40 per cent of the total job offers were made to women students.  

The top industries in terms of offers were Consulting, IT/ITES/Technology, BFSI, and FMCG/retail. consulting, product management, sales and marketing, and general management/leadership programmes were the leading functions that students got job offers. 

