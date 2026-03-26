Over 1,400 teaching posts vacant in Jammu & Kashmir universities: Higher Edu Dept data

The shortfall — exceeding 1,400 posts — has left several institutions operating well below their approved strength. (File)

About a dozen universities in Jammu and Kashmir are functioning with faculty shortages, with nearly 40 per cent of sanctioned teaching posts lying vacant, according to figures from the Higher Education Department.

Of the more than 3,300 teaching posts sanctioned across nine public universities and two central universities, only around 1,900 are filled. The shortfall — exceeding 1,400 posts — has left several institutions operating well below their approved strength.

At the University of Jammu, 252 teachers are in position against 442 sanctioned posts, leaving 43 per cent of positions vacant. The University of Kashmir has 373 teachers against 570 sanctioned posts, a shortfall of 35 per cent.

The situation is more acute at some institutions. Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University in Rajouri has only 93 teachers against 241 sanctioned posts — a vacancy rate of over 60 per cent. The Islamic University of Science and Technology has 135 teachers against 385 sanctioned posts, with nearly two-thirds of positions unfilled.