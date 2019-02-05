Over 13 lakh to appear in Bihar Board Inter exams: No shoes, socks, measures taken to prevent cheating

Bihar Board Inter exams: The board examinations in Bihar will begin from Wednesday, February 6, 2019. This year, a record number of 13.15 lakh students will appear for the Intermediate (Class 12) examinations which will be conducted from February 6 to 16, while around 16.5 lakh students will appear for Matric (Class 10) examinations that is commencing from February 21, 2019.

Advertising

According to the board, the students are restricted to enter the examination centres with shoes, socks. The board has also prepared ten sets of question papers that will be distributed in every examination hall to prevent cheating and paper leak.

READ | Bihar Board wants students to enter exam centre without shoes, socks

Bihar Board Inter exams starts tomorrow: Measures taken to prevent cheating

The students have to enter the examination centres without shoes, socks

To prevent cheating in the examinations, the board has formed a special team of invigilators. So for every 25 candidates, one invigilator has been assigned. The students are restricted to enter the examination centre with shoes and socks

To make sure that the students entering the examination centre are not carrying any cheats, gadgets, electronic devices, there will be two steps of checking.

At first, the students will be examined thoroughly by the centre staff and then by the invigilator assigned by the board. The invigilator will be held responsible if the students are found with such things further, as mentioned by the Bihar board PRO Rajeev Dwivedi.

This year, the board has prepared 10 sets of question papers, and the students will get question papers of different sets varies from (A to J)

Advertising

As the question papers were tuned to 50 per cent objective from last year, the board has decided to give various sets to prevent cheating inside the exam centre and also to prevent the paper leak.