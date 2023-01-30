scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Bihar Board Class 12th exam: Over 13.18 lakh students to appear for Inter exams

There will be 6,36,432 girls and 6,81,795 boys appearing for class 12 board exams. The exams will be held in 1,464 centres across the state from February 1 to 11.

BSEB class 12th examsCCTV cameras have been put in place for smooth conduct of examination (Express photo by Deepak Joshi/Representative Image)
The Bihar School Examination Board today announced 13,18,227 will appear for the intermediate (class 12) exam out of which 6,36,432 girls and 6,81,795 boys. The BSEB exams will be held in 1,464 centres across the state from February 1 to 11.

There are 80 exam centres set up in Patna where a total of 79,641 students will be appearing for the board exams. This is for the first time that the board has generated a unique ID for the students appearing in the exam.

This year, students will get 100 per cent additional questions. Earlier in objective type questions, students had to answer 50 questions, now they will get 100 questions and they have to answer any 50 questions. Similarly, students will get extra questions in subjective type questions .

Also read |BSEB Bihar Board 2023: Inter exams admit card released; check how to download

The latest a student can report to the exam venue is 10 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam. Students reporting after the notified time will not be allowed to sit for the exam.

The government has put Section 144 will be in effect in 200 metres from the exam centre so that except students no other individual can enter the premises. CCTV cameras are put in place for smooth conduct of exams. One videographer has been appointed for every 500 students. Students will be frisked before entering the exam hall.

The Board has also figured out a mechanism to aid students who have misplaced their hall tickets or forgot it at home. In such scenarios, students will be verified through their scanned photo and roll sheet.

During the first shift, students will have to submit the OMR sheet by 11 am and in the second shift by 3:15 pm. Students will get 15 minutes to read the question paper.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 23:24 IST
Bid to screen BBC documentary at DU: Inquiry panel to talk to students, parents, no action yet, says V-C

