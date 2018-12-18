Over 1.7 crore students received minority scholarships in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Toggle Menu
In a tweet wishing people on 'Minority Rights Day', Banerjee said that over 1.7 crore students received minority scholarships in the state

CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Friday. (Express photo)
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the West Bengal government has distributed the maximum number of scholarships in the country to students belonging to minority communities. Wishing people on ‘Minority Rights Day’, Banerjee tweeted that over 1.7 crore students received minority scholarships in the state.

In another tweet on International Migrants Day, Banerjee said, “we will take care of anyone who seeks shelter in our state to the best of our abilities.”

