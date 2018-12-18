Over 1.7 crore students received minority scholarships in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the West Bengal government has distributed the maximum number of scholarships in the country to students belonging to minority communities. Wishing people on ‘Minority Rights Day’, Banerjee tweeted that over 1.7 crore students received minority scholarships in the state.

In another tweet on International Migrants Day, Banerjee said, “we will take care of anyone who seeks shelter in our state to the best of our abilities.”

Today is #MinorityRightsDay. We are all equal and united. Unity in diversity is our strength. You will be happy to know that in #Bangla, we have distributed scholarships to over 1.7 crore minority students, the highest in the country. My best wishes to all — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 18, 2018