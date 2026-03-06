Over 1.45 crore students enrolled in 1.04 lakh primary schools in Maharashtra

Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE), Pune conducts Maharashtra State Scholarship Exam which assesses students for language, mathematics, science and general knowledge. (Created with Meta AI)

Maharashtra has over 1.04 lakh primary schools with enrolment of about 1.45 crore students, while secondary and higher secondary schools number 29,641 with 63.6 lakh students, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled in the state legislature on Thursday.

The survey said the number of schools imparting primary and upper primary education has partially risen from 1,04,499 schools in 2023-24 to 1,04,526 in 2024-25, though percentage of schools in rural areas has declined from 75.2 in 2023-24 to 75.1 in 2024-25.

Primary schools per thousand children in the age group was 10.1 in 2023-24, which has come down to 10 in 2024-25.

Percentage of girls’ enrolment was 47.7 in 2023-24 and in 2024-25 it is 47.8, the economic survey said, adding the pupil teacher ratio, which was 31.1 in 2023-24, has now dipped to 30:1.