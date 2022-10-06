scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Over 1.3L register for engineering admissions in state this year

Last year, there were a total of 1.39 lakh seats and 98,000 candidates registered for admissions. Only 88,376 admissions were confirmed at the end of the process, leaving over 50,000 seats vacant.

While the provisional merit list will be out on October 7, the first merit list will be declared on October 12.

OVER 1.3 lakh candidates have registered for engineering admissions in the state this year, a considerable jump from last year when the number did not cross 1 lakh.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell which conducts the Common Admissions Process (CAP) for engineering admissions across Maharashtra concluded the registration process for engineering admissions at midnight on Tuesday.

“The admissions process started really late last year. Many students went ahead with other choices for degree courses. This year, the picture looks different,” said a CET Cell official.

While the provisional merit list will be out on October 7, the first merit list will be declared on October 12.

There will be three CAP rounds this year, unlike only two the previous year. While the total seats available for CAP this year are only 1.24 lakh – lesser than the applications received – the number could increase, as per the CAP Cell.

“Last year too, there were around 1.27 lakh seats for CAP but after inclusion of additional 10 per cent seats for EWS and other quotas, the total pool of seats was 1.39 lakh. Similarly, this year we are expecting the total number of seats to increase up to 1.40 lakh which shows that there are enough seats available for admissions,” said a CET Cell official.

Among total registrations, the highest, 31,565, are for colleges affiliated with Savitribai Phule Pune University which is followed by the University of Mumbai at 23,049.

