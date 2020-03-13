Over 1.25 lakh to take GUJCET on March 31

GUJCET 2020 is scheduled to be held on March 31. Representational Image/ file GUJCET 2020 is scheduled to be held on March 31. Representational Image/ file

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Thursday announced the date for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) to be scheduled on March 31,2020. The exam conducted by GSHSEB has received 49,888 registrations from the medical stream while 75,519 from non-medical stream. Also, another 374 have registered for both medical and non-medical subjects.

Thus, a total of 1,25,781 candidates will be taking the entrance examination on March 31 from 10 am to 4 pm. The GSHSEB has declared to upload the exam hall ticket on its website from where the candidates have to download it. Instructions for the same would be announced soon, the board declared.

GUJCET is a state level entrance test which is administered by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB). The candidates can appear after clearing class 12 for admission to degree engineering courses as well as degree and diploma pharmacy courses in government, grant-in-aid and self financed institutes of Gujarat. The GUJCET 2019 exam is to be held in three languages — Gujarati, Hindi and English.

In 2019, after changing the exam date twice the examination was conducted on April 23. Initially, the state board had announced the examination to be conducted on March 30 which was postponed to April 4, 2019. After the change, the exam was pushed by almost a month.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.