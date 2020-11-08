Over 1.16 lakh appear for JNV entrance test amid COVID-19: CBSE

JNV entrance test 2020: over 1.16 lakh students took JNV entrance which was concluded on November 7. Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras/ Representational

JNV entrance test 2020: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, over 1.16 lakh (1,16,679) students had appeared for the second phase of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya selection test (winter bound), which was concluded on November 7. The CBSE in its statement today mentioned that to conduct the exam amid pandemic is a challenge but appropriate planning helped in smooth conduct of the exam. “This is the second exam conducted by CBSE after compartment and is expected to add to the public confidence in times of COVID,” the statement added.

The national level entrance exam was conducted by CBSE for admission to class 6 in JNVs across the country. The exam was held in pen and paper based mode.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) have also invited applications for 2021 session. The selection test will be held on April 10. The paper consists of 80 questions in all for 100 marks. A single test booklet comprising of all the three sections will be given to each candidate. Additional time of 30 minutes will be allowed for differently-abled students.

At least 75 per cent of the seats in a district will be filled by candidates selected from rural areas of the district and the remaining seats will be filled from the urban areas of the district.

Education in JNVs are free, however, a sum of Rs 600 per month is collected from the students of classes 9 to 12 towards Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi. Even for these classes, students belonging to SC/ST categories, and all the girl students, and those from below poverty line (BPL) families are exempted from paying the fee.

