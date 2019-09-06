CBSE Class 9, 11 students complain over processing fees, board says amount ‘wrongly mentioned’ in circular

Following complaints about the increase in the processing fee for classes 9 and 11 students who take admission from other boards, the parent association will challenge the CBSE’s decision in Delhi High Court on September 9. A legal notice has already been served to the board and the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) on September 3, 2019.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in its new circular mentioned that there will no such charges. Stating it was ‘wrongly mentioned’, the circular pointed out that students do not have to pay any processing fee (earlier mentioned as Rs 5,000). However, schools with over 40 students in class 9 and class 11 have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,000 to appear in the board examinations.

“Attention is invited to the FAQs available on the CBSE website regarding admission to class 9 and 11, it is mentioned under category 11 of the said circular that there are no processing charges if the admission is made within the limit of 40 students per and within time. Other than that, the fee charged will be 1,000 and not 5,000 as wrongly mentioned,” the CBSE circular noted.

Earlier, a circular released on July 18 mentioned that students from other boards who took admission in class 9 or 11 have to pay a processing fee of Rs 5,000 to appear in the board examinations.

Meanwhile, the students, teachers and parent bodies strongly opposed the new regulations terming it an eyewash. All India Parent Association head Ashok Agarwal said, “It is not just private schools, but government schools as well, where students are mostly from economically weaker sections. Why should any student have to pay when it is the responsibility of the government to provide free education?”

The students at the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Dwarka complained to the principal about their inability to pay the registration fees. They threatened to quit school if the board did not withdraw the charge.

“It’s quite impossible for us to pay Rs 1,000 as processing fees. If the board does not withdraw the amount, then we have to leave school,” said a student of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Dwarka on condition of anonymity. The student, who also worked as a part-time labourer, requested the board to withdraw the amount as it would affect 200 students studying in class 9, 11 in her school.

A teacher from the school remarked, “Students are paying the processing fees with the help of their teachers. The registration process will close on September 30 and so far, half the students have been unable to pay the amount. We are quite concerned about their future.”