‘Out of syllabus’ questions in CBSE Class 10 Kannada paper, students ask for grace marks

Class 10th CBSE students who appeared for the Kannada paper on Saturday complained that some questions totalling 15 to 30 marks were out of syllabus. Students took to the social media to voice their grievances, with many demanding grace marks.

“We had a paper today and the questions which carried 16 marks were out of syllabus but we were informed that we are gonna get sixteen marks for free,” Anisha, a Class 10 student, tweeted while saying that she has apparently been informed about the grace marks.

“20 marks out of syllabus in today’s 10th standard @cbseindia29 #Kannada exam. It’s time the questions are standardized & verified. Also, one set of #maths was also much longer compared to others. Such mistakes cause undue stress to children. Please intervene sir @PrakashJavdekar,” tweeted Professor Giridhara R Babu.

Earlier, students who appeared for Class 12 Physics and Accountancy examinations also complained about the difficulty of the papers and demanded reconduct of papers.

Around 14 lakh students comprising of 7,48,498 male candidates and 5,38,861 female candidates and six transgenders are appearing for the Class 12 examination that will be concluded on April 3, 2019.