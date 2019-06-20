Out of 6094, 1019 Kendriya Vidyalaya students crack IIT-JEE Advanced 2019

Toggle Menu
The JEE Advanced result was announced on June 14 and 6094 KVS students had appeared for it. JEE (Advanced) is conducted for admission in the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) located across the country.

Out of 21,229 KV students appeared in JEE Mains 2019, 6094 had qualified to appear in JEE Advanced 2019 (Representational image)

As many as 1019 students of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan have cracked the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2019 conducted by IIT-Roorkee. The JEE Advanced result was announced on June 14 and 6094 KVS students had appeared for it. JEE (Advanced) is conducted for admission in the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) located across the country.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD). The JEE Advanced 2019 was held on May 27, 2019. A total number of 1,61,319 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) of which, 38705 candidates qualified. Of them 5356 are female candidates. Kartikey Chandresh Gupta of Ballarpur is the top rank holder in Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE (Advanced) 2019. He obtained 346 marks out of 372 marks.

JEE (Mains) 2019 results were declared on April 29 and out of 21,229 KV students appeared in JEE Mains this year, 6094 had qualified to appear in JEE Advanced 2019 examination.

As on date, there are 1205 Kendriya Vidyalayas functioning across the country with three being run in the Embassies of Tehran, Kathmandu and Moscow and catering education to over 12.75 lakh students.

This year, the KVS has also delivered its highest ever result in the CBSE class 12 examination with overall pass percent 98.54 and topped the category of all institutions for the second consecutive year.

