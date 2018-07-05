OUCET Result 2018 released, download rank card at oucet.ouadmissions.com

OUCET Result 2018: The examination was conducted online through Computer based test. The examination was conducted online through Computer based test.

OUCET Result 2018: The result of Osmania University Common Entrance Tests 2018 (OUCET 2018) has been released by the Osmania University today, on July 5. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can download their respective cards from the official website — oucet.ouadmissions.com. The examination was conducted online through computer based test. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for PG, PG diploma and five-year integrated programmes offered by Osmania, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi and Palamuru Universities.

Last year, around 95.61 per cent candidates cleared the examination successfully.

OUCET 2018 rank card: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website for OUCET 2018 (oucet.ouadmissions.com)

Step 2: Click on the link provided to “download rank card”.

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth and click on “search”.

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

In 2017, the counselling process for OUCET began from July 7.

