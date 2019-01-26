OUAT UG admissions 2019: Online application begins February 20, check exam date, application process, eligibility, syllabus

OUAT 2019: Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology will begin the online application process for under graduate entrance examination (OUAT) on February 20. The entrance examination will be conducted on April 28 for admission into various undergraduate courses.

The students who have passed or appeared in the Class 12 examination with Science as a subject can apply for the entrance examination. The admit card is likely to be available online on April 15, 2019.

Eligibility:

Educational qualification:

The students need to possess a Class 12 pass certificate with Science as a subject.

OUAT UG admissions 2019: Exam pattern

The examinations will be conducted in four subjects of the total 200 marks.

Paper pattern:

Physics- 50

Chemistry- 50

Mathematics/ Biology- 50

Mental Ability- 50

Exam cities:

The examination will be conducted in twenty four cities in and around Odisha.

Exam cities- Angul, Balangir, Balasore, Baragarh, Baripada, Berhampur, Bhadrak, Bhawanipatna, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur Jeypore, Jharasuguda, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khurda, Nayagarh, Phulbani, Purl, Rayagada, Rourkela, Sambalpur.

OUAT UG admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ouat.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘online admission link’

Step 3: Fill the required details

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

OUAT UG admissions 2019: Courses offered by the university

B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Sc (Hons) Horticultre, B.Tech (Agriculture Engineering), B.Sc (Hons) Community Science.

OUAT UG admissions 2019: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website, ouat.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

OUAT UG admissions 2019: Important dates

UG admission

Online application process: February 20- March 24

Edit of online application form: March 25-29

Commencement of Admit card: April 15

Exam date: April 28, 2019.