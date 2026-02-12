OTET Result 2025-26 Out: BSE Odisha releases scorecards at bseodisha.nic.in

Candidates who appeared for the written examination held on December 17 can now access their results through the official website, bseodisha.nic.in, by logging in with their roll number and registered mobile number.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 03:50 PM IST
OTET 2026 results are released on the official website- bseodisha.ac.in
The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has declared the results of the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) today. Candidates who appeared for the written examination held on December 17 can now access their results through the official website, bseodisha.nic.in, by logging in with their roll number and registered mobile number.

According to the board, those who have qualified will be able to download their OTET qualifying certificates from the official portal after paying the prescribed fee. This facility will be available from 4 pm on February 12, 2026, until hard copies of the certificates are issued. Meanwhile, candidates who did not qualify in the exam can download their OTET OMR answer sheets until February 18, 2026.

Odisha TET 2025: How to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the home page

Step 3: Fill in the required details like the application number

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout of it for future references

The Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) is a state-level exam for the award of TET certificates to qualifying candidates. This is a coveted and mandatory certificate required by candidates intending to apply for recruitment as a secondary school teacher in the state.

In the 2025 session, a total of 75,403 candidates registered for Paper 1 and Paper 2, out of which 72,413 had been declared qualified. Notably, 48,153 candidates cleared both papers, bringing the overall pass percentage to 66.50 per cent.

According to the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, the exam saw significant participation. In Paper 1, a total of 29,004 candidates registered, with 27,533 appearing and 12,988 qualifying, resulting in a pass percentage of 47.17 per cent. For Paper 2, 46,399 candidates registered, 44,880 appeared, and 35,165 qualified, marking a higher pass percentage of 78.35 per cent.

 

