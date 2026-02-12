OTET Result 2025-26 Out: BSE Odisha releases scorecards at bseodisha.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has declared the results of the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) today. Candidates who appeared for the written examination held on December 17 can now access their results through the official website, bseodisha.nic.in, by logging in with their roll number and registered mobile number.

According to the board, those who have qualified will be able to download their OTET qualifying certificates from the official portal after paying the prescribed fee. This facility will be available from 4 pm on February 12, 2026, until hard copies of the certificates are issued. Meanwhile, candidates who did not qualify in the exam can download their OTET OMR answer sheets until February 18, 2026.