OTET 2026 rescheduled to July 5 after candidates flag clash with OSSSC exam

The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) is postponed to July 5, 2026, after a protest by a group of candidates against the overlapping of two exams, said an official on Tuesday. Initially, the OTET was scheduled to be held on June 28 by BSE Odisha. Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) exam is also scheduled on the same day. The OSSSC exam will be conducted for recruitment for various posts.
Keeping aspirants’ concerns in mind, BSE Odisha has rescheduled the OTET exam to July 5. As per the new schedule, the OTET exam will be held in two shifts- the morning shift will be between 9 AM and 11:30 AM (Paper I), and the afternoon shift will be between 2 PM and 4:30 PM (Paper II). Initially, the OSSSC exam was scheduled to be held on June 20; however, due to administrative reasons, the exam will now take place on June 28.
The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2026 exam consists of two papers: Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for candidates aspiring to become teachers for classes 1 to 5. Meanwhile, Paper II is for candidates who are willing to teach students in classes 6 to 8. The question paper consists of 150 multiple-choice questions for both papers, with each question carrying one mark. The exam is for 150 marks in total. The exam is for 2 hours 3 minutes (150 minutes). For every correct answer, the candidate will get one mark; however, there will be no negative marking for wrong answers.
The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSE) Combined Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2026 will be conducted in MCQ format. The exam consists of 100 questions, with each question carrying one mark. The exam is for 100 marks. Candidate will get one mark for every correct answer, while for a wrong answer o.25 marks will be deducted.
To become eligible for the OTET exam, aspirants who are from the general category have to get 60 per cent or more, while those who are from the SC, ST, SEBC, and PwD categories have to achieve 50 per cent or more to be considered as qualified.