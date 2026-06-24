OTET 2026 rescheduled to July 5 after candidates flag clash with OSSSC exam

The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) is postponed to July 5, 2026, after a protest by a group of candidates against the overlapping of two exams, said an official on Tuesday. Initially, the OTET was scheduled to be held on June 28 by BSE Odisha. Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) exam is also scheduled on the same day. The OSSSC exam will be conducted for recruitment for various posts.

Keeping aspirants’ concerns in mind, BSE Odisha has rescheduled the OTET exam to July 5. As per the new schedule, the OTET exam will be held in two shifts- the morning shift will be between 9 AM and 11:30 AM (Paper I), and the afternoon shift will be between 2 PM and 4:30 PM (Paper II). Initially, the OSSSC exam was scheduled to be held on June 20; however, due to administrative reasons, the exam will now take place on June 28.