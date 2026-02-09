OSSTET Answer Keys 2026 Likely Today: How to download answer keys at bseodisha.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, is set to release the OSSTET answer key 2026. Last year, the answer keys were released on February 10. The Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test was held on January 20, 2026. The OSSTET answer key will be published on the official portal, bseodisha.nic.in, enabling candidates to download the PDF and estimate their scores.

Once released, the direct download link for the OSSTET answer key 2026 will be updated on the website. The Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) is a state-level exam for the award of TET certificates to qualifying candidates. This is a coveted and mandatory certificate required by candidates intending to apply for recruitment as a secondary school teacher in the state.