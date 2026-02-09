OSSTET Answer Keys 2026 Likely Today: How to download answer keys at bseodisha.nic.in

The answer key will be published on the official portal, bseodisha.nic.in, enabling candidates to download the PDF and estimate their scores.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 9, 2026 12:49 PM IST
The Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test was held on January 20, 2026.
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, is set to release the OSSTET answer key 2026. Last year, the answer keys were released on February 10. The Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test was held on January 20, 2026. The OSSTET answer key will be published on the official portal, bseodisha.nic.in, enabling candidates to download the PDF and estimate their scores.

Once released, the direct download link for the OSSTET answer key 2026 will be updated on the website. The Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) is a state-level exam for the award of TET certificates to qualifying candidates. This is a coveted and mandatory certificate required by candidates intending to apply for recruitment as a secondary school teacher in the state.

OSTET Answer Released Date Year
February 10 2025
February 25 2024
February 29 2023

OSSTET 2026 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Go to the OSSTET official website — bseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, search and click on the “OSSTET 2026 answer key” link.

Step 3: The OSSTET 2026 answer key will display on the screen.

Step 4: Download the OSSTET answer key pdf and take a print for further reference.

OSSTET 2026: What was the 2025 performance?

In 2025, a total of 75,403 candidates registered for Paper 1 and Paper 2, out of which 72,413 were declared qualified. Notably, 48,153 candidates cleared both papers, bringing the overall pass percentage to 66.50 per cent.

In Paper 1, a total of 29,004 candidates registered, with 27,533 appearing and 12,988 qualifying, resulting in a pass percentage of 47.17 per cent. For Paper 2, 46,399 candidates registered, 44,880 appeared, and 35,165 qualified, marking a higher pass percentage of 78.35 per cent.

Overall, 75,403 candidates registered for both papers, of which 72,413 appeared. Out of these, 48,153 candidates successfully qualified, taking the combined pass percentage to 66.50 per cent. This highlights a strong performance in Paper 2 compared to Paper 1, reflecting subject-wise variations in success rates among in-service teachers.

 

