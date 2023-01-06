OSSTET 2023 Admit card released; how to download

OSSTET 2023 Admit card: Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) recently released admit card for the OSSTEt (Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test) 2023 examination. Awaiting students can download the admit card from the official website – bseodisha.ac.in

The exam authority will be conducting OSSTET exam for both categories (paper 1 and 2) on January 12, 2023. Candidates must not forget to carry the hard copy for the admit card to the examination center to avoid any last-minute hustle.

OSSTET 2023: How to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website http://www.bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on home page

Step 3: Fill in the required details like application number

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a print out of it for future references

The Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) is a state-level exam for the award of TET certificates to qualifying candidates. This is a coveted and mandatory certificate required by candidates intending to apply for recruitment as a secondary school teacher in the state.