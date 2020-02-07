Osmania University UG result declared: Steps to download

Osmania University result at osmania.ac.in. (Representational image) Osmania University result at osmania.ac.in. (Representational image)

Osmania University UG result: The Osmania University has declared the result for the undergraduate courses including BA, BCom and BSc at osmania.ac.in. Those who have appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website.

Several students have stated that they are facing issues in opening the website. Prima facia, it seems to be the case of heavy load being directed at the website. Earlier the annual result was also delayed at the website due to heavy load.

Osmania University result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, osmania.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Check result

Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court had ordered to produce an Osmania University professor before it over Maoist links. Chintakindi Kasim is accused in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act among other sections in Mulugu Police station in 2016. He is also an accused in five other cases.

