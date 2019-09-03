Osmania University UG/ PG revaluation results declared, how to check

Osmania University UG/ PG revaluation results 2019: The University of Osmania has declared the revaluation results of various UG/ PG courses. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- osmania.ac.in.

The examination was conducted in July and August.

The results have been announced for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) revaluation examinations.

Osmania University UG/ PG revaluation results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- osmania.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the exam result tab

Step 3: In the new window, enter the registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.