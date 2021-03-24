scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Latest news

Osmania University UG 2021 result announced: Here’s how to check

The Osmania University (OU) has announced the results of the undergraduate courses. Students can check the result at the official website at osmania.ac.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
March 24, 2021 5:24:24 pm
result a 1200Check Osmania University result at osmania.ac.in. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The Osmania University (OU) has announced the results of the undergraduate courses of BA, BBA, B.Com, and BSc second and fourth-semester examination. Candidates can check the result online at their official website at osmania.ac.in.

The examinations were scheduled for the month of January and February.

How to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Osmania University.

Step 2: Click on Examination Result 2021 on the homepage

Step 3: Select the course

Step 4: Log in with necessary credentials

Step 5: Download and take a printout for further references

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 24: Latest News

Advertisement
x