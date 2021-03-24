Osmania University UG 2021 result announced: Here’s how to check

March 24, 2021 5:24:24 pm
The Osmania University (OU) has announced the results of the undergraduate courses of BA, BBA, B.Com, and BSc second and fourth-semester examination. Candidates can check the result online at their official website at osmania.ac.in.
The examinations were scheduled for the month of January and February.
How to check the result:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Osmania University.
Step 2: Click on Examination Result 2021 on the homepage
Step 3: Select the course
Step 4: Log in with necessary credentials
Step 5: Download and take a printout for further references
