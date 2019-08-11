Osmania University TS CPGET results declared, how to check

Osmania University TS CPGET results 2019: The Osmania University has released the results for the Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests or TS CPGET 2019 exams. The examinations were conducted for various PG (M.A., M.Sc., M.Com) courses, PG diploma courses and 5 years integrated programme (MA, M.Sc, MBA) from July 8 to 20, 2019.

Advertising

The students can check the results through the website osmania.ac.in.

Steps to check Osmania University TS CPGET results 2019:

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official website of Osmania University- osmania.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘results’ tab displayed on home page

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the appeared course

Step 5: Candidates can login using their roll number

Advertising

Step 6: Result will be displayed on the screen, candidates can download and take a print out the result card for further references.

The results downloaded by candidates can be used as a provisional mark sheet. The original marksheet will be provided by the varsity later.

The Osmania University offers 250 UG programmes with 158 combinations, 75 PG courses, 27 PG diploma courses and 2 research programmes at M.Phil and PhD levels. Candidates can visit the official website for further references.