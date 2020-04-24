Osmania University Degree Revaluation Results 2020: Steps to check marks online

Osmania university result available at osmania.ac.in. (Representational image) Osmania university result available at osmania.ac.in. (Representational image)

Osmania University (OU) Degree Revaluation Results 2020: Osmania University, Telangana has declared the result for re-evaluation exams for undergraduate courses at its official website, osmania.ac.in. The result fro BBA, BCom, BSc for odd semesters has been released. This is for those who had applied and appeared for the revaluation result.

Those who appeared for the exam can check their result by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website, osmania.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘results’

Step 3: Click on the course you appeared for

Step 4: Log-in using details

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates can take a print out of their result, it can act as a provisional mark sheet. The official mark sheets will be made available by the university from respective colleges. The university is currently closed due to the nation-wide lockdown.

Many students are facing difficulties while loading the website. This seems to be due to the heavy load, candidates might have to wait for a while before accessing the website.

