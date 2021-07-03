Osmania University releases UG, PG exams date sheets

Osmania University releases UG, PG exams: The Osmania University, Telangana will conduct the exams for undergraduate, postgraduate, and backlog exams in July and August. While the BBA/MBA integrated course exams will begin from July 27, the ME/MTech all branches exams will be held from July 15. The exams for MBA CBCS semesters will begin on July 27.

The university has announced to hold exams amid strict precautions due to the pandemic. It is mandatory for students to wear masks during the exam. Social distancing norms including staggered entry rules will also be followed. No candidate will be permitted to wait anywhere in the center except in the allotted examination hall or room. The varsity has also guided students to chose an exam centre near to their residence from the list given in the press note.

Osmania University releases UG, PG exams: How to download datesheet

Step 1: Visit the official website – osmania.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the examinations tab on the homepage

Step 2: Click on a sub-tab examination time table

Step 3: Click on your course

Step 4: A PDF will open, check the schedule

The exams of various courses including BBA/MBA (5 years integrated course), MBA (CBCS) IV semester exams, ME/MTech all branches I semester, and others will be conducted in July/August 2021.