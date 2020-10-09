Osmania University releases UG, PG exams date sheets

Osmania University releases exam schedule (Express photo by Abhisek Saha/ Representational)

Osmania University releases UG, PG exams: The Osmania University, Telangana will conduct the exams for undergraduate, postgraduate, and PG diploma students from October 13 onwards. While the postgraduate diploma courses exams will begin from November 2, the ME/MTech all branches exams will be held from October 13. Exams for BA CBCS semesters will begin from October 20. The MSc exams will be held from October 19 onwards, as per the schedule released by the varsity.

The university has announced to hold exams amid strict precautions due to the pandemic. It is mandatory for students to wear masks during the exam. Social distancing norms including staggered entry rules will also be followed. No candidate will be permitted to wait anywhere in the centre except in the allotted examination hall or room. Candidates experiencing cough, cold, fever, or other symptoms will have to inform the chief superintendent.

Osmania University releases UG, PG exams: How to download datesheet

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the examinations tab on the homepage

Step 2: Click on a sub-tab examination time table

Step 3: Click on your course

Step 4: A PDF will open, check the schedule

While the university has asked all students to appear for the exams, it also said that those who will not be able to appear for exams for health-related reasons or ‘unavoidable’ circumstances will be given another chance by the varsity in ‘special exams’ as and when feasible.

The varsity also asked colleges which have not conducted the second internal test already to do the same in online or offline or blended mode. Marks if these exams will be uploaded by colleges.

