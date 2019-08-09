Osmania University releases CPGET rank card: How to download

Osmania University CPGET rank card: The Osmania University has released the rank card for the common postgraduate entrance test (CPGET). The result is available at http://www.osmania.ac.in, http://www.tscpget.com, http://www.ouadmissions.com, and http://www.cpget.tsche.ac.in.

Advertising

For the MPEd entrance exam held on July 10, was for 75 marks and result 25 marks will be given by the Osmania University for the achievements of candidates in sports, academics etc.

Osmania University CPGET rank card: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, tscpget.com

Step 2: Click on rank card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Rank will appear, download

If any queries, candidates can write with supporting documents to the office of the Convener, CPGET-2019, Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University, Hyderabad on or before August 13, 4 pm.

Those who clear the entrance test exam will be eligible for admission to state-based universities including Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, and Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University.