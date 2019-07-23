Osmania University releases BA, BSc, BBA results, how to check

Osmania University UG results 2019: Osmania University, Hyderabad has declared the results for BA, BSc and BBA examinations. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the website osmania.ac.in.

The Year Wise Scheme(YWS) examinations for BA, BSc and BBA were conducted in May 2019. Candidates who appeared for these examinations are advised to visit the official website to check and download their result.

Steps to check Osmania University UG results 2019:

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official website of Osmania University- osmania.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘results’ tab displayed on home page

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the appeared course

Step 5: Candidates can login using their roll number

Step 6: Result will be displayed on the screen, candidates can download and take a print out the result card for further references

The results downloaded by candidates can be used as a provisional mark sheet. The original marksheet will be provided by the varsity later. Every year Osmania University conducts the Undergraduate examinations for first, second and third year students in March and April.

The Osmania University offers 250 UG programmes with 158 combinations, 75 PG courses, 27 PG diploma courses and 2 research programmes at M.Phil and PhD levels. Candidates can visit the official website for further references.