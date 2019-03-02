Osmania University re-evaluation result declared, how to download

Osmania University Result: The Osmania University has released the result for the B.Ed, BA, and Osmania entrance exam conducted in 2018. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, osmania.ac.in. The result for both distance and regular mode exams has been declared.

The result announced is for reevaluation exams.

Osmania University result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, Osmania.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘examination result’ link

Step 3: Select the eam you appeared for

Step 4: Enter hall ticket number and press submit

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates need to download the result and take print out for future refrence.

As per reports, the Osmania University has decided to include relevant topics like GST in the commerce for the undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses. These topics will be part of the syllabus from this academic year. Nearly 50,000 students in 350 affiliated colleges of the Osmania University.