Osmania University postpones UG exams, check new datesheet

Osmania University UG exams 2019: The Osmania University postponed the undergraduate examinations that is scheduled to be conducted on October 17, 18 and 19, 2019 due to an ongoing strike by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). The strike entered its 13th days on Thursday, October 17, which was started from October 4, 2019.

Advertising

“The UG (BA/B.Com./B.Sc./BBA/BSW) exams of October 17th , 18th and 19th are postponed and the rescheduled dates will be announced later. The scheduled exams of October 21st October onwards are as it is,” read the official notification.

Meanwhile, the examination scheduled to be conducted on October 21 will be held as per schedule. The varsity will soon release the new dates for the examinations, mentioned the official notification.

The admit card for the BA/ B.Sc/ B.COM examinations is available at the website. The students can download it through the website- osmania.ac.in.

Osmania University UG exams 2019: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website- osmania.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Advertising

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The varsity also mentioned that all the suspended classes will be resumed from October 21, 2019.