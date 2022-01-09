Osmania University postpones exams amid surge in covid cases; hostels closed till January 16

The Osmania University has announced the deferment of all the exams scheduled from January 8-16, 2022 due to the rising number of covid cases in the country. The university released the announcement notice on its official website at osmania.ac.in. The exams have been postponed until further order and the varsity will release fresh dates soon.

In addition to this, the university has also closed the hostels till January 16, 2022. This decision was taken after the Government of Telangana declared holidays for all educational institutions from January 8 to 16, 2022.

“The revised schedule for the postponed exams will be announced soon,” read the official notice. The Telangana government had recently held a review meeting after observing a spike in Covid cases.

It was then decided that the educational institutes in the state will be closed for some time. The holidays were merged with the festival of Sankranthi. Students have been advised to stay home and follow all the necessary protocols to save themselves from COVID-19.