Osmania University postpones exams amid declared state holiday in Telangana

The Government of Telangana declared holidays for all educational institutions today, i;e September 17. Osmania University has therefore postponed all the university exams scheduled for today. A revised date will be announced by the university later.

Osmania University put out a communique declaring a holiday on September 17, 2022, for all the colleges under its jurisdiction. It further informed that the flag hoisting programme will be conducted at the Arts College, as per schedule.

“The Government hereby declare General Holiday on 17.09.2022 (Saturday) for the Government Offices, all educational institutions (Private, Aided and Government) located in the Telangana State on the occasion of “Telangana Jateeya Samalkyata Dinotsavam,” the official statement reads.