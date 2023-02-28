Osmania University (OU) Results 2023 Released: How to check, direct link

OU Degree 3rd 5th Semester Results 2023 Declared: Osmania University today declared the results for undergraduate third and fifth semesters. Candidates who appeared in the OU semester exams can check their results at osmania.ac.in

Results for BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BSc, BPharmacy have been declared.

OU Degree Result 2023: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – http://www.osmania.ac.in

Step 2: Open the home page of Osmania University.

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number, then press the submit button.



The results downloaded by candidates can be used as a provisional marksheet. The original marksheet will be provided by the varsity later. Every year Osmania University conducts the undergraduate examinations for first, second and third year students in March and April.

The Osmania University offers 250 UG programmes with 158 combinations, 75 PG courses, 27 PG diploma courses and 2 research programmes at M.Phil and PhD levels. Candidates can visit the official website for further references.