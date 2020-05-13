Osmania University to conduct UG exams in June

The varsity will conduct the main examinations in second week of June The varsity will conduct the main examinations in second week of June

The Osmania University will conduct undergraduate (UG) examinations in June. The varsity will conduct the UG examinations in the second week of June, and postgraduate (PG) examinations in July, OU’s Facebook page quoted Controller of Examinations Sriram Venkatesh.

The varsity will follow all the social distancing norms in conducting examinations, and will consider to increase the number of centres in need to ensure more social distancing is practiced in exam halls, the controller mentioned.

The schedule of the examinations will be released soon and will be available at the website- osmania.ac.in. The varsity has also advanced the summer vacations from May 11, which was scheduled from June 1 to 30.

The students who will appear for the Bachelor’s examinations, Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (B Com), and Bachelor of Business Administration. The degree examination is held in two sessions from 10 am to 1 pm (morning session), and 2 pm to 5 pm (evening session).

The Osmania University offers 250 UG programmes with 158 combinations, 75 PG courses, 27 PG diploma courses and two research programmes at MPhil and PhD levels. Candidates can visit the official website for further references.

About Osmania University

Osmania University, established in 1918, is the seventh oldest in India, the third oldest in south India and the first to be established in the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad. Varsity affiliated colleges enrol 3.2 lakh students.

