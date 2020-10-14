Osmania University exams postponed till October 16 due to heavy rain

Osmania University exams postponed. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran/ Representational image)

The Osmania University, Hyderabad has postponed the exams scheduled to be held on October 14 and 15 have been postponed due to the heavy rains across Telangana. The new dates of these postponed exams are not yet announced. Further, the exams scheduled to be held from October 16 will be held as per the date sheet.

“All exams under jurisdiction of Osmania University scheduled on 14 and 15 Oct are postponed due to torrential rains. Exams from 16 Oct will be conducted as per the timetable. Schedule of postponed exams will be informed shortly: Controller of Examinations,” Osmania University, Hyderabad told news agency ANI.

Heavy rains started pouring from Monday. As reported by indianexpress.com, the depression is expected to weaken over the next 12 hours and gradually decrease thereafter. As per IMD’s latest forecast, Telangana and adjoining districts of north interior Karnataka can suffer some damage to crops due to heavy rain.

While announcing the date sheet, the varsity had said, that it would give another chance to students who will not be able to appear for exams for health-related reasons or ‘unavoidable’ circumstances. ‘Special exams’ as and when feasible, it had said in an official notice.

