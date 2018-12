Osmania University exam timetable for PG courses

Osmania University exam timetable: The date sheet or exam timetable for postgraduate courses including MA, MSc, MCom, MCJ, MSW, M.LIB.ISc, MJMC for semesters I and II have been released on the official website Osmania.ac.in.

Exams for the postgraduate courses will be conducted in two sessions. 10 am to 1 pm (morning session) and 2 pm to 5 pm (evening sessions). The examination will commence from December 19, 2018. The exams for MSc, MA, M Com, M Com (IS), MSW, MSc, MLIBISC, MJMC and MSC (ALSP) for CBCS candidates will be conducted in the morning shift. The MSc, MA, Mcom, MSW, MCJ for semester I and III be for both CBCS and non-CBSC candidates will be conducted in the second shift.

Osmania University exam timetable for CBCS – regular exams –

December 19 – Paper – I (semester – III)

December 20 – Paper – I (semester – I)

December 21 – Paper – II (semester – III)

December 22 – Paper II (semester – I)

December 24 — Paper III (semester – III)

December 27 – Paper III (semester – I)

December 28 – Paper IV (semester – III)

December 29 – Paper IV (semester I)

December 31 – Paper V (semester – II)

January 2 – Paper V (semester – I)

These exams will be conducted in the first session

Osmania University exam timetable: how to check

Step 1 – Visit the official website – osmania.ac.in

Step 2 – Go to ‘examinations’ on the main tab

Step 3 – In the drop-down menu click ‘examination time table’

Step 3 – A new window will open. Click on the link showing your class

Step 4 – Save the document

The other exams will end on January 4, 2019 for semester I and on January 3 for semester III.