Osmania University OU degree results 2018 declared at osmania.ac.in, manabadi.com

OU results 2018: The Osmania University (OU) has declared the results of annual examinations of BA/BCom/BSc I, II & III year on its official website today on May 24, 2018. These results will be available on the university’s website and osmania.ac.in. The Osmania University BA/B.Com/B.Sc exams were held from March 6 to April 9, 2018. The result for following courses has been released. Osmania University is 100 years old and has been ranked at 45 by the latest National Institutional Ranking Framework’s of the Government of India.

Bachelor of Arts (BA)

Bachelor of Commerce (BCom)

Bachelor of Science (BSc)

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA).

Some reports suggest that the Osmania University will start offering dual degree courses in partnership with the University of Missouri, St Louis (UMSL), USA, from this academic year.

OU degree results 2018: Here’s how to check

– Go to the official website for Osmania University (osmania.ac.in).

– Under the “Online results” section, click on the notification for the results you wish to check. Open the results page in a new tab to make it easier to browse through the notifications.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

– Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

As per reports, the Osmania University has decided to include relevant topics like GST in the commerce for the undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses. These topics will be part of the syllabus from this academic year. Nearly 50,000 students in 350 affiliated colleges of the Osmania University.

About Osmania University

Osmania University was established in 1918. It is the 7th oldest University in India. The University is located in Hyderabad. It offers 250 UG Programmes with 158 combinations, 75 PG Courses, 27 PG Diploma Programmes and 2 Research Programmes at M.Phil and PhD Levels. Every year, OU conducts the degree Under Graduate examinations for all the 1st, 2nd and 3rd year students in March and April.

Moreover, the University of Hyderabad launched a new Master of Technology (MTech) programme in information security with ‘Cyber Security’ as a specialised stream. It is a two-year full-time programme to be conducted from the academic year 2018-19. The online applications will be invited from GATE-qualified candidates of 2016, 2017 and 2018 from June 7 to June 30. Each admitted student will receive AICTE-GATE fellowship, it said. The programme also has the provision of additional five seats for employees with a minimum two years of work experience in IT companies.

