Osmania University degree result 2018 to be declared this week at osmania.ac.in

Osmania University degree results 2018: Osmania University is likely to announce the results for the degree exams of all undergraduate courses this week, as per reports. All those candidates who have appeared for the exams which were conducted in April and May can check their results from the official website — osmania.ac.in. The result may release on manabadi.com. Osmania University conducted the degree examinations from May 18 to June 18 this year for BA, BCom and BSc degree examinations.

OU degree results 2017 are likely to be available for the following courses for first, second and third year students:

Bachelor of Arts (BA)

Bachelor of Commerce (BCom)

Bachelor of Science (BSc)

Bachelor of Laws (LLB)

Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA)

Bachelor of Education (BEd)

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA).

Osmania University degree results 2018: Steps to check

Step 1 – Go to the official website for Osmania University (osmania.ac.in).

Step 2 – Under the “Online results” section, click on the notification for the results you wish to check. Open the results page in a new tab to make it easier to browse through the notifications.

Step 3 – Enter your details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

Step 4 – Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

