Thursday, January 28, 2021
Osmania University declares B Pharmacy, MBA semester exams results, here’s how to check

Osmania University UG, PG results 2020: The results have been released for MBA (evening) II, IV, VI semester regular, and I, II, III, IV, IV and VI semester backlog/ improvement, B. Pharmacy II, IV, VI semester (main and backlog).

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | January 28, 2021 7:17:16 pm
result a 1200Check Osmania University result at osmania.ac.in. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Osmania University UG, PG results 2020: The Osmania University has declared the results of various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate examinations. The results of B Pharmacy, MBA are available at the website- osmania.ac.in. According to the university, the results have been released for MBA (evening) II, IV, VI semester regular, and I, II, III, IV, IV and VI semester backlog/ improvement, B Pharmacy II, IV, VI semester (main and backlog).

The candidates can check the results through the website- osmania.ac.in.

Osmania University results 2020: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website, osmania.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘examination results’ under ‘useful links’ on the right panel.

Step 3: Click on the exam you appeared for.

Step 4: Enter hall ticket number, click on submit.

Step 5: Result will appear, take a print out.

The results downloaded by candidates can be used as a provisional marksheet. The original marksheet will be provided by the varsity later.

The Osmania University offers 250 UG programmes with 158 combinations, 75 PG courses, 27 PG diploma courses and 2 research programmes at MPhil and PhD levels. Candidates can visit the official website for further references.

