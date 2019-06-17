Toggle Menu
Osmania University to declare TS EdCET result 2019: Link to activate at 11:30 am

TS EdCET result 2019: Candidates can access the result link from 11:30 am. Those who qualify the exam will be eligible for admission to two-year regular BEd programmes in state-based colleges.

TSEdCET result 2019: Download at tsche.ac.in. (Representational Image)

TS EdCET result 2019: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the result for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TSEdCET) 2019 today – June 17 (Monday) at 11:30 am. The result will be available at the official websites, tsche.ac.in or edcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS Ed CET was conducted by the Osmania University, Hyderabad. Those who qualify the exam will be eligible for admission to two-year regular BEd programmes in state-based colleges. The exam was conducted online on May 31 (Friday). A preliminary answer key for the TS EDCET has been released already.

TS EdCET result 2019: How to download scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using the registration number
Step 5: Result will appear, download

The exam was conducted in two shifts across 18 exam centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The morning shift was held from 10 am to noon and the evening shift was conducted from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The test was conducted for five subjects mathematics, physical science, biological science, social studies and English.

