Osmania University declares results for UG exams, check now

Osmania University UG results 2019: The Osmania University has declared the results of various undergradute (UG) examinations. The results of BA, BSc, BBA semester examinations was declared on Friday, January 24, 2020.

The candidates can check the results through the website- osmania.ac.in.

Osmania University result 2019: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website, osmania.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘examination results’ under ‘useful links’ on the right panel.

Step 3: Click on the exam you appeared for.

Step 4: Enter hall ticket number, click on submit.

Step 5: Result will appear, take a print out.

The results downloaded by candidates can be used as a provisional marksheet. The original marksheet will be provided by the varsity later. Every year Osmania University conducts the undergraduate examinations for first, second and third year students in March and April.

The Osmania University offers 250 UG programmes with 158 combinations, 75 PG courses, 27 PG diploma courses and 2 research programmes at M.Phil and PhD levels. Candidates can visit the official website for further references.

About Osmania University

Osmania University, established in 1918, is the seventh oldest in India, the third oldest in south India and the first to be established in the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad. Varsity affiliated colleges enrol 3.2 lakh students.

